FAQ / Contact

I’m an individual who’s been affected by COVID-19. Can the Colorado Relief Fund help me? We understand many individuals and families have been affected by the outbreak already and more will continue to be affected. On behalf of the Fund’s partners, the Colorado Relief Fund is working to move resources to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts. While the Fund is not able to provide grants to individuals, we will be funding community-based organizations that have experience and history of providing people and families with services and support.

If you have questions about volunteering please email HelpColoradoNow@state.co.us with the subject line “Volunteering.”

If you have questions about the relief fund please email HelpColoradoNow@state.co.us with the subject line “Relief Fund”

Note: Donations to the Colorado relief fund will be allotted to qualifying 501c3s to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19. At this time individuals are not eligible to apply.

Information on unemployment benefits can be found here: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/information-and-resources-coronavirus