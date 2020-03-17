State of Colorado COVID-19 Volunteer Response
We are looking for volunteers to help at-risk individuals across our state get through the COVID-19 crisis.
Become a Volunteer
We are specifically seeking people who can share reliable information, provide virtual support, deliver food, medication, and medical supplies, and help with daily tasks for people who live alone.
Volunteers for your Organization
If you are an organization, government agency, or nonprofit that needs volunteer assistance please sign up here. By working together, we can build a cohesive network to make sure no one falls through the cracks at this difficult time.
Contribute
We must make sure we have the resources available to combat this outbreak. If you are unable to volunteer, we greatly appreciate any contribution you can make to the response effort. Every dollar will go to helping your neighbors and saving lives in Colorado.
Donate Supplies
We are soliciting donations for supplies such as: masks, gloves, swabs, cleaning supplies and baby formula. Sign up below to create an account and we will be in touch with you.
Blood Donation
There is an urgent need for blood. If you would like to do something to give back, you are healthy and eligible, please make an appointment at a Vitalant donation center or blood drive near you: vitalant.org.
Additionally, Garth Englund has donation sites in Fort Collins as well as Loveland for more information call (970-495-8965). The Children’s Hospital has requested people to have their call screened before making an appointment (720-777-5398). St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center supplies 19 area hospitals on the Western Slope and can be reached at online at donor.stmarysbloodcenter.org or by phone (970-298-2555).
Childcare Services for First Responders
If you’re an emergency first responder or health care worker that needs assistance finding childcare visit the site below.
Organization in Need of Funding
If your organization is in need of emergency funding to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in Colorado, please click below. Once the application is live, we will contact you.
FAQ / Contact
I’m an individual who’s been affected by COVID-19. Can the Colorado Relief Fund help me? We understand many individuals and families have been affected by the outbreak already and more will continue to be affected. On behalf of the Fund’s partners, the Colorado Relief Fund is working to move resources to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most affected by emerging health, economic, and social impacts. While the Fund is not able to provide grants to individuals, we will be funding community-based organizations that have experience and history of providing people and families with services and support.
If you have questions about volunteering please email HelpColoradoNow@state.co.us with the subject line “Volunteering.”
If you have questions about the relief fund please email HelpColoradoNow@state.co.us with the subject line “Relief Fund”
Note: Donations to the Colorado relief fund will be allotted to qualifying 501c3s to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19. At this time individuals are not eligible to apply.
Information on unemployment benefits can be found here: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/information-and-resources-coronavirus
The following agencies are supporting COVID-19 response and recovery across the State of Colorado. Please consider supporting them directly.
